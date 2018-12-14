Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $453,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,090. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.02.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

