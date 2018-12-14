Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 10,259 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 10,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $358,449.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATK opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

