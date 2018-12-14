John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.25

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 2593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 65.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

