John Wood Group (WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 725

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report on Monday, November 26th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of John Wood Group to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 817 ($10.68).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 575.20 ($7.52) on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £2,998.80 ($3,918.46). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19). Insiders purchased a total of 12,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,164 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.