John Wood Group (WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 745 at HSBC

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

WG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Numis Securities raised John Wood Group to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 817 ($10.68).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 583.80 ($7.63) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 10,715 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £68,147.40 ($89,046.65). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 976 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,164.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.