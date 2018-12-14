JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Kaman (KAMN) to Underweight

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Kaman alerts:

KAMN stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kaman has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $443.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.01 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.40%. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $236,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kaman during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaman during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.