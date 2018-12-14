JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.03 Million Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.56% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,314.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.03 Million Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-8-03-million-position-in-ag-mortgage-investment-trust-inc-mitt.html.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.