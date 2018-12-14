JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Cato Corp (CATO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.62% of Cato worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cato during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

CATO opened at $13.75 on Friday. Cato Corp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $352.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Cato had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

