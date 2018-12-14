Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 132.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.68. 66,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,905. The firm has a market cap of $412.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.94. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

