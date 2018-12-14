Kamada Ltd. (KMDA) Holdings Lifted by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,397 shares during the period. Kamada makes up approximately 0.7% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kamada by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kamada by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kamada by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 297,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.32. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Kamada had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KMDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

