Katoro Gold PLC (LON:KAT) shares fell 17.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 231,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 119,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Katoro Gold (KAT) Shares Down 17.9%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/katoro-gold-kat-shares-down-17-9.html.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Tanzania. It focuses on exploring the Imweru and Lubando gold projects located in the Lake Victoria Goldfields region of northern Tanzania. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Mining plc.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.