KB Home (KBH) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) received a $20.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

NYSE:KBH opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 283.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 953,079 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,056,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 115.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 499,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 601.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 232,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

