KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 47.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Avangrid by 49.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 314,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,176 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 105,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 16.9% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.16. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Avangrid from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

