Kevin Bradley Purchases 10,000 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CFO Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,833.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 7th, Kevin Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of United States Steel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00.

Shares of X traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,679. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,509,000 after purchasing an additional 194,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,480,000 after purchasing an additional 654,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,998,000 after purchasing an additional 223,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 851,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

