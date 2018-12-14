Kevin F. Hanley Buys 10,000 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider Kevin F. Hanley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $235.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,822.15% and a negative return on equity of 133.73%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCUL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

