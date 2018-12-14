KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Aptiv (APTV)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE:APTV opened at $66.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, for a total transaction of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

