Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,081. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,530,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,805 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,207,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,446 shares during the period. 47.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

