KickCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $85,762.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.02129395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00139818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00173797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031367 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 582,596,907 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,623,770 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Mercatox, CoinBene, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin, Exmo, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

