Kinross Gold Co. (KGC) Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kinross Gold worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,096,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

NYSE KGC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/kinross-gold-co-kgc-position-lowered-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.