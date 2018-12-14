Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.78 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

WARNING: “Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (APH)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership-trims-position-in-amphenol-co-aph.html.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.