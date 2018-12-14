Knick Exploration (KNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Knick Exploration Inc (CVE:KNX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Knick Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KNX)

Knick Exploration Inc engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. The company's properties are located in the Val-d'Or, Quebec and West Timmins, Ontario mining camps. Its flagship project is the East-West gold property consisting of seven staked claims covering 184 hectares in Dubuisson Township, Quebec.

