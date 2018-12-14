Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift's growth policy on the back of mergers and acquisitions impresses us. In line with this, the company acquired Abilene Motor Express in March 2018. Also, Knight-Swift is being aided by solid demand for freight and volume growth. The company has been able to stablilize the Swift consolidated tractor fleet on the back of consistent efforts in the first half of the year. The company's earnings per share projection for the fourth quarter is also encouraging. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward to the tune of almost 4% over the last 60 days. This reflects the positivity surrounding the stock. However, Knight-Swift's high capital expenditures are concerning and might affect bottom line growth in the long term. Additionally, driver shortage and the subsequent constraint on truck count remain challenges for the company.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Shares of KNX opened at $27.32 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 215,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

