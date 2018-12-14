Komet Resources (KMT) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) dropped 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 113,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 45,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.

In related news, Director Lucas Werner Claessens purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 611,700 shares of company stock worth $147,126 over the last quarter.

About Komet Resources (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

