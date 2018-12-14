Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.40 ($45.81).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHIA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

