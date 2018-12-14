Kory Sorenson Acquires 2,500 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Kory Sorenson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £13,925 ($18,195.48).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 566.40 ($7.40) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 719 ($9.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($10.71).

PHNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700.50 ($9.15) price target (down from GBX 740 ($9.67)) on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 667 ($8.72) to GBX 688 ($8.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 785.75 ($10.27).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010. Phoenix Group Holdings was founded in 1782 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

