Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.42 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.99.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. 72,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.25, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 252.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,596.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

