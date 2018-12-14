Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

In other Imprimis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $118,500 over the last 90 days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

