Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) CFO Acquires $55,920.00 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) CFO James F. Gooch purchased 4,000 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $55,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,370.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.84. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,565. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $459.34 million, a PE ratio of 197.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

