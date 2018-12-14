Lanxess (LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LXS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.04 ($77.96).

Shares of LXS traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €43.01 ($50.01). The stock had a trading volume of 147,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 52 week low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 52 week high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

