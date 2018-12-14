Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €54.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.04 ($77.96).

Shares of LXS opened at €43.49 ($50.57) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12-month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

