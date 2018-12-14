Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 15,657 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 171,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 194,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 128,468 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 74,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 263,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 161,383 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 62,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

NYSE:T opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

