Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,573 Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/laurion-capital-management-lp-buys-shares-of-9573-phibro-animal-health-corp-pahc.html.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.