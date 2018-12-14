Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 19,500 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,369,000 after acquiring an additional 764,662 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $36,294,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 134.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 459,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263,884 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter worth $28,755,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,116.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 111,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.65 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

