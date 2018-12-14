Lawrence B. Seidman Acquires 2,500 Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Stock

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSBF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.21. MSB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get MSB Financial alerts:

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from MSB Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MSB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MSB Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in MSB Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 140,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lawrence B. Seidman Acquires 2,500 Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/lawrence-b-seidman-acquires-2500-shares-of-msb-financial-corp-msbf-stock.html.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.