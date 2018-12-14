Lear (LEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.06.

LEA traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,157. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 28.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

In other news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 250.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,220.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

