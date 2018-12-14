Leerink Swann Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AC Immune SA (ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.57. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 146.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,678,000 after buying an additional 1,166,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $13,345,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 25.0% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $4,029,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

