Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Top pick Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 317 ($4.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.36) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 286 ($3.74).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 227.30 ($2.97) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,717.39 ($2,244.07). Also, insider John Kingman bought 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,497.50 ($4,570.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,151 shares of company stock worth $796,239.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

