Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $230.66.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 122,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, Director John W. Norris III sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $302,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $114,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,269 shares of company stock worth $5,053,121 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.