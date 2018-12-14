LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 17th (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:LFACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 17th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of LFACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000.
About LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
