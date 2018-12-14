LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 17th (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:LFACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 17th. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 13,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LFACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/lf-capital-acquisition-corp-units-lock-up-period-set-to-end-on-december-17th-otcmktslfacu.html.

About LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LF Capital Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.