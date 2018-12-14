Liberty Gold’s (LGD) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

LGD opened at C$0.33 on Monday. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.29 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

