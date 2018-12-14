Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Stake Raised by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 205,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,724,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60,165 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

FWONK stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

