Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manx Telecom (MANX)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manx Telecom from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Manx Telecom alerts:

Shares of MANX stock traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 153.01 ($2.00). 17,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,925. Manx Telecom has a fifty-two week low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.73).

In other news, insider Gary Lamb sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £148,000 ($193,388.21).

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.