Limestone Bancorp (LMST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 6,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.10. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 84.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMST. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,421,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

