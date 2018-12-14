Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LGF.A has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of LGF.A stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 290,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,508. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

