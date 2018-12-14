Liquidity Services (LQDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. 1,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,991. The stock has a market cap of $208.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.90. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $52.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Gravley sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $34,779.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Rallo sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $33,447.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $144,511. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $1,470,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 326,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

