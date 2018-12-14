LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 50.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $4,016.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000696 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,091.91 or 4.86429086 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00084986 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004491 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

