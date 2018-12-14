Littelfuse (LFUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 29th. CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $163.43 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 496.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.