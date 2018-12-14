LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Director Alfred J. Novak Sells 500 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Alfred J. Novak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after purchasing an additional 522,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,965,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in LivaNova by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

