Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Receives GBX 190.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.33 ($2.49).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of LMP stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 181.50 ($2.37). 1,359,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 149.10 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.10 ($2.47).

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £91,500 ($119,560.96).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

