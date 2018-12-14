Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 118,086 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,086 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 509.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.69%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 4,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $235,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

